Vodacom issues stern warning to criminals who target its stores after four suspects were arrested for robbery in PMB

The luck of four suspects ran out last week after they robbed a Vodacom store on Victoria Road in Pietermaritzburg and were arrested minutes later. All the stolen items were recovered. Four suspects were arrested for robbing a Vodacom store on Victoria Road in Pietermaritzburg. Picture: Magma Security and Investigations

Durban - Vodacom said the arrest of four robbery suspects who targeted one of the company’s stores on Victoria Road in Pietermaritzburg on Friday, sends a clear message to criminals that they will be caught and prosecuted.

A Vodacom spokesperson said the robbers made off with a few devices and accessories, all of which were recovered through the help of the company’s security firm on February 24.

“We can confirm that there were no injuries sustained during the robbery,” said the spokesperson.

Magma Security and Investigations owner Shaheen Suleiman, said at approximately 9.30am members were alerted to an armed robbery that had occurred at the Vodacom shop.

Suleiman said members then noticed a vehicle travelling at high speed and crashing at the Boshoff Street intersection.

“Magma members quickly responded and managed to apprehend four suspects with the assistance of the Pietermaritzburg K9 Unit,” he said.

He said two unlicensed firearms and stolen property were recovered. The scene was then handed over to SAPS for further investigation.

Provincial police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo confirmed that Pietermaritzburg police are investigating a case of robbery.

“It is alleged by the complainant that she was at work when unknown men entered their shop and pointed a firearm at her. The suspects allegedly demanded cash from her and her colleagues. Cellphones and laptops were taken by the suspects before they fled in their getaway vehicle,” she said.

Ngcobo said police arrested four suspects, aged between 21 and 33.

Vodacom said staff members have received trauma counselling.

The spokesperson said the communications company is constantly enhancing security in its stores to ensure the safety of its customers and employees.

“The clear message that we want to send to criminals is that if you target our shops, you will be caught and you will be prosecuted,” said the spokesperson.

THE MERCURY