Gordhan quizzed on whether he reported De Ruyter corruption claims to police

Durban - On Monday, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan told a national broadcaster that he and former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter had a discussion about criminality at the power utility.

Gordhan said De Ruyter was the CEO and he is the minister responsible for Eskom and they have discussed corruption and the involvement of various people, not necessarily by name, in corruption in one form or another.

Maimane, in a statement, said that Gordhan’s ‘public confirmation’ came hours after he opened a criminal case to legally compel both De Ruyter and Gordhan to comply with the law and divulge all on said Eskom corruption.

“However, in his extensive interview, Minister Gordhan was vague with the facts. He didn’t go far enough in divulging all the relevant information that authorities need to prosecute those looting at Eskom. Minister Gordhan will eventually have to give testimony on this information, one way or another.

“We, therefore, call on Minister Gordhan to speed up the investigation of these corrupt acts by submitting an affidavit to the detective in our criminal case.”

Maimane said Gordhan needed to answer questions, including when was he informed by De Ruyter of the collusion by Ministers, what are the details of these discussions, did he report it to police and whether he raised it in Cabinet or with the President, as the Minister responsible?

“Our office will supply Minister Gordhan with the case number and the name of the SAPS investigating detective. He simply needs to show up and divulge all.

“The people of South Africa are without electricity for up to 10 hours a day due to these very acts of corruption. Now is not the time for obfuscation and ambiguity but for full transparency,” Maimane said.

He said to increase public pressure, BOSA on Tuesday will launch a national petition entitled #GoPublicPravin.

“Minister Gordhan, do the right thing and comply with the law,” Maimane said.

THE MERCURY