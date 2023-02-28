Consumers urged to be vigilant when purchasing plastic products falsely claiming to be degradable, ‘environmentally friendly’ or plastic free

Durban - The SA Bureau of Standards(SABS) said currently in South Africa there are no products that have been certified by the SABS as compliant or meeting the requirements of SANS 1728 and cautioned against unverified claims of degradable plastics.

Acting CEO of the SABS, Sadhvir Bissoon, said that vague environmental claims such as “environmentally safe”, “environmentally friendly”, “earth friendly”, “non-polluting”, “green”, “ozone friendly”, “plastic ‘free” and the like were specifically cautioned against in SANS 1728.

Bissoon said manufacturers who wish to claim that their plastic packaging is degradable need to subject the packaging to the relevant testing and certification requirements.

“Currently in South Africa there are no products that have been certified by the SABS as compliant or meeting the requirements of SANS 1728, and consumers are urged to be vigilant when purchasing plastic products that make false claims of being degradable or ‘environmentally friendly’ or plastic free. Basically, manufacturers need to ensure that they have verified the type of plastic in their packaging before they can make any claims about their products,” he said.

The SABS said that in South Africa, the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment held the authority and regulatory power over packaging. In May 2021, the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) recommendations became regulation and included requirements for packaging and correct labelling of products and packaging.

SANS 1728 requires that the plastic material used in the packaging must be presented on the packaging, using a material identification code from 1–7, and contained in a triangle:

= PET (polyethylene terephthalate) = PEHD (high-density polyethylene) = PVC (polyvinyl chloride) = PELD (low-density polyethylene) = PP (polypropylene) = PS (polystyrene) = all other materials (e.g. ABS, PLA, SAN, etc.)

Should the plastic packaging be of a degradable nature, it will be indicated below the triangle, as illustrated below :

Plastic packaging of a degradable nature will be indicated below the triangle. Picture: Extract from SANS 1728

SABS has recently published South African National Standard (SANS) 1728: the requirements for the marking and identification of degradable plastics.

“Degradable plastics include but are not limited to biodegradable, compostable, oxo-biodegradable and water-soluble plastics,” it said.

South Africa generates 2.4 million tons of plastic waste every year, according to the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).

SABS said this means that every South African contributes about 41kg of plastic waste per year and about 14% is recycled.

“The South African Bureau of Standards (SABS), together with other national standards bodies and standardisation forums, continue to work to provide standards and guidelines for environmentally friendly production and processing of plastics and plastic products.”

