WATCH: DUT Mandarin lecturer wins international Chinese teaching competition

Durban - Durban University of Technology (DUT) Mandarin lecturer Sanele Ntuli won the 2022 second edition of the International Chinese Classroom Teaching Short Video Contest.

Ntuli lectures Mandarin at the DUT Confucius Institute (CI).

Ntuli said he started learning Mandarin while studying for his undergraduate Mechanical Engineering degree at DUT.

He said back in 2018 there was a chance for undergraduates to apply to study Mandarin in China, and he applied and was accepted at the Fujian Agriculture and Forestry University.

Ntuli said when he arrived in China he “fell in love more with the language”.

He said he was given the Chinese name Lin Sin by his mentor, Yu Lei.

“I am at the best level of my Mandarin. The goal is to become a native, I can say that I am 70% fluent in Mandarin. There are still challenges, like writing Chinese characters. I still have to work on my writing,” Ntuli said.

Ntuli said winning the competition came as a shock as there were more than 350 contestants and he believed he had no hope of winning.

“I was very surprised to have been contacted and told I have won, but as soon as I heard the news it was very fulfilling. That is when I knew I was now up there with my Mandarin. It is great to receive such recognition.

“The competition ran from October to December 11 and it served as a boost to keep pushing and enter more competitions.”

He added that Mandarin is not as hard as people think it is, and urged students to study the language as it will open up new opportunities for them.

