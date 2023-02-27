Sanca Durban partners with financial advisory service to address social ills

SANCA Durban Mandlenkosi Hlengwa, a member of the governing board of Sanca Durban; Fathima Hussain, Sanca Durban director; and Sanca Durban chairperson Jack Daya. Picture: Sanca Durban

Durban - The South African National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence (Sanca) Durban’s Alcohol and Drug Centres have announced a partnership with financial advisory service Artwell and Associates to tackle social ills and strengthen sustainability.

Sanca is a non-profit organisation established in 1956 and has been involved in the treatment and prevention of substance abuse addictions across 16 districts in the eThekwini North, South, and iLembe regions.

Sanca Durban confirmed the partnership in a statement on Monday.

“This partnership is part of Sanca’s alignment to support and strengthen our sustainability strategy, but to also address the social ills in society and to generate better outcomes for persons with substance abuse addictions, thereby enhancing their quality of life and restoring their self-respect and dignity,” it said.

Sanca said the collaboration with Artwell and Associates CC will assist the organisation to create “real, significant social impact”.

“We believe that by combining our passion, services and resources, we can see strengthened individuals, thriving families, and thriving communities,” said the organisation.

Sanca added that it reaches out to support the welfare of the communities.

“Strong and healthy communities offer a measure of protection and prevention against abusive practices, including alcohol abuse. The organisation is dedicated to reducing harmful drinking and promoting an understanding of responsible drinking.”

Last year in May, the chairperson of the Sibaya Casino and Sibaya Community Trust, Vivian Reddy, allocated R800 000 towards the upgrade of the Sanca administration building in Durban.

Reddy said alcohol and drug addiction have caused much harm in families and been the main factors behind gender-based violence.

