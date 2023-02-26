Two dead and three injured in collision on N2 in KZN

A collision involving two vehicles, one of which rolled 150m, on the N2 highway near the Mandeni off-ramp resulted in two deaths and three injuries. Picture: IPSS Medical Rescue A collision involving two vehicles on the N2 highway near the Mandeni off-ramp left two dead and three injured. Picture: IPSS Medical Rescue

Durban - Two people died at the scene of a collision involving two vehicles on the N2 highway near the Mandeni off-ramp in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Dylan Meyrick said on Saturday night IPSS had received numerous calls concerning a serious head-on collision on the N2 near the Mandeni off-ramp.

Meyrick said that when paramedics arrived they found that a vehicle travelling south had allegedly spun out of control, colliding with a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction, before rolling approximately 150m.

“On arrival of IPSS Medical it was found that two occupants of one vehicle had sustained traumatic injuries and were sadly declared deceased on the scene by medics. A further two passengers were treated by IPSS Medical Advanced Life Support paramedics for serious injuries and were transported to a nearby facility for further care,” he said.

He said another occupant of the second vehicle was treated for moderate injuries and was transported by IPSS Medical to a suitable facility.

“Our condolences go out to the family and friends of the deceased.”

In a separate accident on Sunday, Meyrick said paramedics responded to a motor vehicle collision on the N2 between uMdloti and King Shaka International Airport.

He said reports from the scene indicated that two motor vehicles had collided, resulting in one of the vehicles rolling multiple times and colliding with a light pole.

“Three patients sustained injuries ranging from moderate to serious, with one patient being mechanically entrapped in one of the vehicles. The patient was extricated by IPSS Search and Rescue and Netcare 911,” said Meyrick.

Meyrick said all patients were transported to a nearby hospital under the care of IPSS Medical Rescue Advanced Life Support paramedics.

