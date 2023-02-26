Durban - A security company has warned motorists to avoid a road near a traffic circle at Sanctuary Road in the vicinity of Liberty Midlands Mall after it caved in and a truck crashed into the large hole.

In a warning on Facebook, Mi7 National Group director Collin David said a large chunk of the road had caved in near the traffic circle at Sanctuary Road on Sunday.

“This morning, a truck veered into the hole, the rain somewhat masking the cavity and its depth.

We urge motorists to avoid the area until it’s fixed,” he said.

A truck crashed into a caved-in portion of road near the Sanctuary Road traffic circle in the vicinity of Liberty Midlands Mall. Picture: Mi7 National Group

Commenting on the post, a resident said: “Can we get car insurance against the roads in Pietermaritzburg? There’s barely any road to drive on any more, or the roads literally are patched up in the worst way, so that when it rains, they break again.”

Another resident said: “There’s a water pipeline running under there. Looks like it may have been leaking and over time eroded the soil, causing the road to collapse.”

One woman said the road had been in this state for a couple days and called on the council to repair it.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, on Friday Netcare 911 reported that paramedics were called out to a collision on the R103 in uMgungundlovu near Pietermaritzburg.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said reports indicated that the driver of a truck transporting cinder blocks lost control of the vehicle, resulting in it rolling.

“Medics assessed the scene and found that the driver, a 25-year-old adult male, had sustained moderate injuries. He was stabilised by an advanced life support paramedic.

“The patient was treated on scene before being transported to hospital for further care,” he said.

A driver was injured after a truck carrying cinder blocks rolled on the R103 in uMgungundlovu near Pietermaritzburg. Picture: Netcare 911

THE MERCURY