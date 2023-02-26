Call for Pietermaritzburg refugees to be treated fairly

Durban - Msunduzi Municipality is “partnering” with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees to ensure that refugees in the city are not treated as illegal immigrants.

Last week, city officials met with a delegation from the commissioner.

In a statement, the municipality said the intention of the brief meeting was to start the process of creating a distinction between refugees and illegal immigrants.

“Msunduzi leadership, led by Deputy Mayor Mxolisi Mkhize, along with Speaker Eunice Majola, hosted a delegation from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in a meet and greet.

“The purpose of the meeting was to establish a relationship between the two entities, along with the Pietermaritzburg Council of Churches, who were also present, so as to engage on issues of refugees who are in the city of Pietermaritzburg.

“It was agreed that a clear differentiation between refugees and those who are in the country illegally needs to be established, so as to aid the refugees in the proper manner,” it said.

The municipality said programmes would also be put in place to deal with illegal immigrants who abused the system and broke by-laws.

The revelations drew a mixed reaction from the city’s residents

One local said: “There is no need for discussion of illegal immigrants. We must apply South African law – period. United Nations cannot assist us kuleyo (in that).”

Another resident said: “Establish the refugee camps and all refugees must be kept there –finish and klaar.”

THE MERCURY