Fight against cross-border crime to continue despite activist’s murder

Musa Mthembu, who worked closely with Sipho “Juda” Mthethwa, said he regarded him as a hero in Manguzi. Sipho “Juda” Mthethwa, the chairperson of uMhlabuyalingana Society Against Crime (USAC). Picture: Screengrab of video - 1KZNTV.

Durban - A close friend of Sipho “Juda” Mthethwa, the chairperson of uMhlabuyalingana Society Against Crime (USAC), who was killed in his home in Manguzi, northern KwaZulu-Natal last week, has vowed that the fight against crime in the area will continue despite his death.

Mthethwa was at the forefront of the fight against cross-border crime in which hijacked and stolen vehicles were being smuggled across the border to Mozambique.

He was also one of the founders of the USAC in 2017. His activism led then-president Jacob Zuma to order the government to build a concrete barrier between South Africa and Mozambique to stem the tide against stolen cars being smuggled across the border.

Musa Mthembu, who worked closely with Mthethwa, said he regarded him as a hero in Manguzi, which is in the uMkhanyakude district.

He said Mthethwa played a massive role in fighting crime in the area and calling for the end to border crime.

“There are many cars recovered through Juda, he always fought for the safety of the people and wanted to ensure safety in our area. It is very hard to come to terms with his passing,

I could not believe the news when I heard it,” he said.

Mthembu said he had spoken to Mthethwa just two hours before the murder.

“I was with him the day he was killed, he called me to enquire about something.

“The fight against crime continues. We also hope that whoever is behind this is found and brought to book,” added Mthembu.

Ward 11 councillor in Manguzi, Lindelani Ntuli said Mthethwa’s death sent shock waves throughout the area.

“Mthethwa was a man of integrity, honour and he was truthful. This is a huge loss to us because he assisted councillors. He played a huge role in the entire district of uMkhanyakude. Everyone who knew him is devastated by this and we hope that the perpetrators are found,” said Ntuli.

KZN MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Sipho Hlomuka, visited Mthethwa’s family this week and commended the role he played in fighting cross-border crime.

“We are confident that the law-enforcement agencies will clamp down on the challenge of cross-border crime.

“The killing of Mthethwa is a big blow, however we are convinced that the spirit of the community, working with the police, will resolve the current crime challenges.

“We are here to offer our deepest condolences to the family and the community of uMkhanyakude,” Hlomuka said.

THE MERCURY