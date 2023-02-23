Kwadukuza Municipality to commemorate World Wetlands Month with an awareness programme

The Kwadukuza Municipality will commemorate World Wetlands month with an awareness programme on Friday. Kwadukuza municipality will commemorate World Wetlands Day this week. Picture: Kwadukuza Municipality Facebook page

Durban - The Kwadukuza municipality will commemorate World Wetlands Month with an awareness programme on Friday.

Kwadukuza municipality said the programme would create awareness on restoration of wetlands areas.

“The KwaDukuza municipality will host a Wetland Awareness Programme in line with National Wetlands Awareness Month 2023 to commemorate the United Nations World Wetlands Day under the theme It's Time for Wetlands Restoration.”

The municipality added that it is crucial to raise awareness about the role of wetlands areas.

“According to the United Nations Environment Programme, World Wetlands Day is aimed at raising global awareness about the vital role of wetlands for people and the planet.”

The municipality said that it is concerned about the amount of wetlands areas that are degrading globally.

“Nearly 90% of the world’s wetlands have been degraded since the 1700s, and the human inhabited areas are losing wetlands three times faster than forests. Yet, wetlands are critically important ecosystems contributing to biodiversity, climate mitigation and adaptation, freshwater availability, world economies, and more.”

It added that it is crucial to create awareness in communities.

“Hence, working together with communities, it is urgent that we raise local, national and global awareness about wetlands to reverse their rapid loss and encourage actions to conserve and restore them.”

The municipality said that members of the community will be informed about it's position on protecting wetlands areas.

“The municipality’s Wetland Awareness Programme is the ideal time to increase people’s understanding of these critically important ecosystems in their locality and the KwaDukuza Council’s position on protecting them.”

The event will take place on Friday, 24 February 2023 at Gledhow Primary School.

THE MERCURY