Two hands holding a gun A deouty principal from uMlazi was shot and hurt in a hijacking inciident. l PIXABAY

Durban – The deputy principal of Sandakahle Primary School in the uMlazi V section was shot and injured in an alleged hijacking by unknown hijackers today (Wednesday).

Speaking to “The Mercury” on Wednesday, KZN Department of Education media officer Siqiniseko Shezi said according to the information received by the department from witnesses, the deputy principal was not the target.

According to Shezi, reports indicate that the hijackers were targeting a bakkie of another educator in front of the deputy principal.

He said the deputy principal screamed and the suspects shot her.

“The latest report we have is that she was admitted to the hospital. As of now, we do not have full details about what happened. We are doing our internal investigation as we are still gathering information,” said Shezi.

In a statement, departmental spokesperson, Muzi Mahlambi, said the deputy principal was currently in a stable condition and getting medical assistance at a medical facility in Durban.

“As the Department of Education in KwaZulu-Natal, we are shocked this morning to learn about the shooting of a deputy principal of Sandakahle Primary School in V section in uMlazi township,” he said.

KZN Education MEC Mbali Frazer appealed to members of the community, who may have seen the suspects, to assist police with the identification of the hijackers.

"While as a department we are relieved that our educators’ lives were spared, we condemn this barbaric act in the strongest possible terms.

“Schools should be safe havens for everyone and conducive centres for teaching and learning, not battle grounds where educators and learners have to constantly look over their shoulders," Frazer.

THE MERCURY