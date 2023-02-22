Durban school wins National Kids Lit Quiz championship again, set to compete in world finals in New Zealand

Manor Gardens Primary School is appealing for public support to raise finds to help send the four Grade 7 pupils, who won the National Kids Lit Quiz Championship in Cape Town on Saturday, to New Zealand in July for the world finals. South African Kids' Lit Quiz champions from Manor Gardens Primary School in Durban are from left. Helena Hattingh, Tia Robbertze, Lily Platter and Anjini Naicker with the quiz master Wayne Mills from New Zealand. Picture: Supplied

Durban - Manor Gardens Primary School in Durban has again walked away as the National Kids Lit Quiz championship winners in Cape Town on Saturday.

The four-time South African winners could not have done it without educator Isobel Sobey who has been the driving force behind the school’s media centre and reading programme over the years.

Sobey, together with past Kids Lit Quiz parent, Linda Algie, coach the teams.

Sobey said if all goes according to plan, the small public school, tucked away behind the University of KwaZulu-Natal, will represent South Africa in the World Finals in New Zealand in July this year.

“The school’s first team comprising Helena Hattingh, Anjini Naicker, Lily Platter and Tia Robbertze took first position in the national championship held at The Grove School in Cape Town on Saturday, February 18,” she said.

The host school took second place, while St John’s College Prep, representing Johannesburg, took third place, she said.

Sobey said this international competition, which is the brainchild of Wayne Mills, a retired university lecturer from New Zealand who came up with the concept about 30 years ago, is active in 11 countries around the world.

She said the team will be up against tough competition from China, UK, US, Canada, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Nigeria, Hong Kong, Thailand and Indonesia.

“The four members in the team are all in Grade 7 and are avid readers with deep interest in books. They have read extensively and worked hard to come this far in the competition, spending hours every week, reading books in a wide variety of genres,” said Sobey.

At the international final, Sobey said, the team coaches will get the opportunity to workshop and network with the top school librarians in the world, while the children will get to meet and mingle with like-minded bookworms and be exposed to many different cultures.

“Now the school will begin the hard work of intense coaching for the international event, as well as fundraising to help the children reach their goal of becoming world champions,” she said.

Sobey explained that the Kids Lit Quiz organisation in New Zealand covers accommodation, meals and activities for the teams but transport to the world final is not covered.

“The school is gratefully accepting any and all donations or fundraising ideas to cover the travelling costs for the four team members and an adult coach. We estimate these costs to be in the region of R185 000,” she said.

She added that as the school is a registered Public Benefit Organisation it can provide receipts for tax purposes for donations of R1 000 or more.

Sobey, who has been to 16 Lit Quiz competitions with Manor Gardens children, will be retiring at the end of this term.

The first team she took to regional finals was in 2007, where they came second. Since then, the school has won the Durban round multiple times.

“My passion is more for helping children find books that thrill them. When they find that magical book they become lifelong readers,” said Sobey.

Sobey said she and her husband plan on going to New Zealand to support the Manor Gardens team at the world finals.

For those interested in helping the team get to New Zealand, contact Isobel Sobey on 031 2611401 or via email at [email protected]

