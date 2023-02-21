Traditional leaders looking forward to Zulu king’s inaugural speech

Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini in blue suit with pink tie. Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini will deliver his inaugural address to mark the official opening of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday. Picture: Nqobile Mbonambi/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Durban – The chairperson of the KwaZulu-Natal House of Traditional Leaders, inkosi Sifiso Shinga, says they are looking forward to the inaugural address by Zulu king Misuzulu kaZwelithini at the opening of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday.

The king is expected to address thousands of people for the first time since his coronation late last year.

It will mark the first time that the king opens the legislature since 2020, when King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu delivered the address. The late king did not deliver the address in 2021 and the speaker said at the time that this was because doctors had advised him not to do so.

Last year King Misuzulu did not address the opening of the legislature as his coronation had yet to be held.

Inkosi Shinga noted how in the past, the address by the king was a rallying call to action by the citizens to tackle any problems in their communities.

“There are many challenges facing us as a nation and we believe in the wisdom of His Majesty at this critical period in our history and that is one of the reasons that we are looking forward to being addressed by the king,” he said.

According to KZN legislature speaker Nontembeko Boyce, 1 200 invited guests would attend Thursday’s event.

The guest list includes members of the diplomatic corps, civil society, cultural groups, interfaith organisations, the judiciary, National Council of Province delegates and former members of the legislature.

