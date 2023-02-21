Ramaphosa pays tribute to men and women in uniform at Armed Forces Day event in Richards Bay

The military on parade during Armed Forces Day in Richards Bay Armed Forces Day in Richards Bay, KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: Thakasani Khumalo

Durban - President Cyril Ramaphosa paid tribute to men and women in uniform during the Armed Forces Day commemoration event in Richards Bay on Tuesday.

Ramaphosa said on this day, the country remembers all the fallen men and women in uniform who lost their lives in the line of duty.

The Presidency said Armed Forces Day is held annually on 21 February in commemoration of the World War I naval tragedy in which 616 black South African troops died when the SS Mendi steamship sank on its way to France.

Armed Forces Day also aims to honour women and men who have lost their lives in the line of duty in the country or on international missions.

“As we mark this day, we appreciate that our armed forces are continuing the pursuit of the ideal for which their departed predecessors lived for. They have picked up the spears of our fallen heroes and heroines and continue the effort to give our people lasting peace, security and stability. As the commander in chief, I commend the good work you are doing as men and women in the uniform of our country," he said.

The president said the gathering also honoured the serving members of the armed forces.

“Our armed forces are always on guard to defend our hard-earned sovereignty and constitutional democracy, as well as our constitutional order. They do much more than just that. They actively contribute to the social and economic development of our country.”

He also paid tribute to SANDF member Sergeant Vusimuzi Mabena, who died in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) earlier this month.

Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomsa Dube-Ncube were also in attendance at the event.

THE MERCURY