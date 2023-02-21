Manhunt launched for suspects who killed security guard in Pinetown cash-in-transit heist

A cash van security guard was killed on Monday afternoon after a group of armed men robbed a cash van collecting money from businesses in the Pinetown area. The scene of a cash-in-transit that resulted in the death of a cash van security officer in the Pinetown are on Monday. Picture: Marshall Security’s Andreas Mathios.

Durban - Police in KwaZulu-Natal have launched a manhunt for a group of suspects who shot a security guard dead during a cash-in-transit heist in Pinetown on Monday.

Speaking to The Mercury on Tuesday, national police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said: “The men opened fire at the escort security vehicle which claimed the life of one security official.”

She said according to a preliminary investigation, the security guards were collecting money from businesses in the Pinetown area when they were accosted by a group of heavily armed men.

“An undisclosed amount of money was taken and a manhunt is under way,” said Mathe.

Mathe said the suspects faced a charge of murder and cash-in-transit robbery.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated case, police are seeking assistance in locating Malusi Khambule, 28, who is wanted for charges of business robbery, escaping from lawful custody and conspiracy to commit murder.

KZN provincial spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said a warrant of arrest has been issued by the court.

However, she said the suspect is on the run and his current whereabouts were unknown.

Ngcobo said the suspect usually visited areas like Amandawe, Scottburgh, uMlazi and KwaMashu.

“Khambule escaped from police custody on January 8, 2023 following an incident in which a business owner was robbed by the suspect in the early hours of January 8 at Emganwini location in Dududu.

“The owner reported the incident at the Dududu police station and a search for the suspect was launched. He was traced to the Dududu area at 17.30 and was arrested before being charged for business robbery,” she said.

Ngcobo said the suspect was also linked to a KwaMashu case where a 34-year-old man was lured to pay a sum of R50 000 to save his life.

“We appeal to anyone who may have information regarding the whereabouts of Malusi Khambule to contact police on 031 325 4476 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111. Anonymous tip-offs can also be communicated via the MySAPS App.”

Malusi Khambule police are seeking assistance in locating Malusi Khambule, who is wanted for charges of business robbery, escaping from lawful custody and conspiracy to commit murder. Picture: Supplied.

THE MERCURY