eThekwini Municipality launches internal investigation following arrest of protection officer

Durban - The eThekwini Municipality says it will conduct an internal investigation after the arrest of a municipal protection officer on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, possession of suspected stolen property and impersonating a police officer.

The protection officer was driving a municipal vehicle and transporting two other suspects when he was arrested last week by the police in Dassenhoek last week.

Responding to a request for comment the City said: “EThekwini Municipality has become aware of the allegations against a member of staff. An internal investigation is under way.”

“The Mercury” reported on Sunday that police officers from the Provincial Vehicle and Trio Task Team arrested the suspects, allegedly involved in a robbery in Dassenhoek, on February 16 (Thursday).

KwaZulu-Natal provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala, said members of the community became suspicious and informed the police after they spotted the suspects driving around the KwaNdengezi area over two days.

She said that last Thursday night the community heard gunshots, went to investigate and spotted the same vehicle with five occupants, and approached them.

“Three men jumped into the vehicle and drove off while the other two fled on foot on the railway line,” she said.

The police intercepted the vehicle in Tshelimnyama.

“The driver who is employed as a protection officer by the municipality was found in possession of a pistol and was using a municipality vehicle to transport his accomplices,” said Gwala.

THE MERCURY