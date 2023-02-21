An artist’s impression of what the Durban Marina development could look like. Picture: Supplied.

Durban – The Durban Bay Waterfront and Marina is set to be transformed into an economic and tourism hub.

In a statement, released by the eThekwini Municipality, it said it was partnering with Transnet SOC Ltd, and the provincial Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs (EDTEA) department to transform the area which is along Margaret Mncadi Avenue.

In a statement, the parties revealed that an overhaul of the Port of Durban and Marina is expected over the next few months.

Still in its inception phase, it said, the development expected to include four and five-star hotels, a museum, exhibition and science centre, retail mall, apartments, and an African cultural centre.

“The Durban Bay Waterfront and Marina is expected to showcase the unique African continent with its culture and heritage being celebrated through art, music and architecture,’’ said the statement.

It said these developments have been integrated within Transnet National Port Authorities’ Port of Durban’s approved Master Plan.

The objectives of the development are to promote world-class tourism, develop Durban and the Port of Durban as a water sport and recreation ‘mecca’, provide viable and sustainable commercial development opportunities with maximum public access, and provide positive linkages and interactions between the yacht basin and the inner city, it added.

“It is an opportunity to turn the economy of KwaZulu-Natal and South Africa around while also transforming industries, prioritising African people, and ensuring that the economic spin-offs are felt here at home first,” said the statement.

An artist’s impression of what the Durban Marina development could look like. Picture: Supplied.

