Weather Service warns of very hot conditions with high humidity over KZN

Durban - The SA Weather Service(Saws) has issued a warning of extremely hot conditions that will cause high discomfort in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.

In a forecast on Sunday, the Weather Service said Berg wind conditions are expected over KZN today (Monday).

As a result, Saws said hot to very hot conditions are expected over the eastern parts of the province, with high humidity values.

“High discomfort values ranging from 35-45 degree Celsius are expected.”

Saws said municipalities affected include: Big Five Hlabisa - Hlabisa, Big Five Hlabisa - Hluhluwe, eThekwini, Jozini, KwaDukuza, Mandeni, Maphumulo, Mkhambathini, Mthonjaneni, Mtubatuba, Ndwedwe, Nongoma, Ray Nkonyeni, Umdoni, Umhlabuyalingana, uMhlathuze, uMlalazi, Umzumbe and uPhongolo.

According to Saws, people and animals may experience heat stroke or heat exhaustion with prolonged heat exposure and/or physical activities.

“All outdoor activities should be suspended. Stop all physical activity. Stay hydrated by drinking lots of water. Listen to the radio or TV for warnings and obey the instructions from disaster management officers.”

With the expected high temperatures, IPSS Medical Rescue urged the public to stay hydrated, to try to avoid direct sunlight between 10am to 2pm, to wear sunscreen and hats.

“Parents need to be aware that children will likely want to swim, ensure they are supervised and swim in a safe area. Make every attempt to swim on beaches supervised by Lifeguards,” said IPSS.

IPSS advised that if someone shows any signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke, their GP, local casualty department or paramedics should be contacted.

ALS Paramedics Medical Services offer some tips on how to manage the heat:

Stay hydrated and drink lots of cold drinks and food

Avoid alcohol and hot drinks

Wear loose fit clothing

Have a dip in a pool or a cool shower

Keep your living space windows open

Limit your time in the sun

Never leave your kids or pets in the car

Avoid strenuous activities

