NFP says ‘cross-sectoral approach’ needed to fight crime after stats show surge in violent offences

Durban - The National Freedom Party said the party was are appalled by the latest quarterly crime statistics, which show a disturbing increase in the number of murder and rape cases in South Africa.

Ahmed Munzoor Shaik Emam, the NFP’s parliamentary leader, said the third-quarter crime stats from October 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022 presented by the SAPS in Parliament on Friday morning confirmed the party’s worst fears.

“The government's efforts to fight crime are failing, and our citizens are paying the price. According to the statistics, there were 7 555 murders in the country between October and December 2022, representing an alarming 10.1% increase on the same period in 2021. Attempted murders also increased by 24.3%, with 7 016 cases reported in the same period.”

Shaik Emam added that, more shockingly, the number of rape cases surged to 12 419, indicating a 9.8% increase on the previous year.

“These numbers are unacceptable, and they underscore the urgent need for the government to act decisively to address this crisis. As a political party that prioritises the safety and well-being of all South Africans, the NFP calls on the government to take bold and effective measures to curb violent crime.”

He said the government had a responsibility to protect its citizens from harm.

“It is failing to do so. We need immediate action to address the root causes of crime, including poverty, unemployment, and inequality, and to ensure that the police are properly equipped and resourced to fight crime.”

Shaik Emam said the rise in murder and rape cases in South Africa was a complex issue that required a holistic solution.

“We cannot tackle violent crime by solely relying on law enforcement and criminal justice approaches. Addressing the root causes of crime is critical to making meaningful progress in reducing crime. This requires a cross-sectoral approach that involves collaboration between the government, civil society, communities, and the private sector.”

Shaik Emam added that a co-ordinated approach that combined social, economic, and political interventions was necessary to create a safe and secure society for all South Africans.

“We are concerned that skilled people are leaving the SAPS and either going into the private sector or getting law enforcement jobs within the metros. While the government boasts about new recruits, it is critically important that we retain skilled individuals. The NFP urges the government to work with all stakeholders to find lasting solutions to this crisis, and to ensure that our communities are safe and secure.”

