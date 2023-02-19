Home-made revolver used in KwaDukuza business robbery that left owner, son injured

A black gun with an item of clothing on top of a desk. Picture: SAPS One of the guns recovered after a clothing store robbery at a business in King Shaka Street in KwaDukuza last week. The owner of the store and his son were both shot in the incident. Picture: SAPS

Durban - Five suspects have been arrested after they allegedly robbed a business in King Shaka Street in KwaDukuza and shot the store owner and his son last week.

Provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said that last Thursday four men entered a clothing shop and held the owner and staff at gunpoint.

Gwala said the suspects allegedly took cash from the tills and a struggle ensued between the suspects and the owner.

She said the owner and his son were shot and injured in the incident.

According to Gwala, KwaDukuza police were immediately summoned to the scene and responded swiftly.

“A home-made revolver with two rounds of ammunition (in it) was found outside the business premises,” said Gwala.

Gwala said two suspects were arrested near the crime scene, while the other three were apprehended as they were fleeing in their getaway vehicle.

She said one of the suspects was found in possession of a pistol containing eight rounds of ammunition.

“The suspects, aged between 26 and 45, are expected to appear before the KwaDukuza Magistrate’s Court on Monday, February 20, 2023 on charges of business robbery, attempted murder, as well as unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition,” said Gwala.

The Mercury reported last week that the store owner had sustained moderate injuries and was transported privately to a hospital in oThongathi for further care.

However, IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Dylan Meyrick said the store owner’s son had sustained critical injuries in the incident.

“The son sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was in critical condition. IPSS advanced life support paramedics worked to stabilise the patient and the Air Mercy Service helicopter was activated to transport the patient to a facility in Durban for specialised care,” said Meyrick.

