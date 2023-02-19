A gun in a SAPS evidence plastic bag. Three suspects were arrested for impersonating police. One of the suspects is an eThekwini Municipality protection officer who was using a city vehicle. Picture: SAPS.

Durban – Three men, including an eThekwini Municipality protection officer driving a city vehicle were arrested last week in Dassenhoek.

KwaZulu-Natal provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said police officers from the Provincial Vehicle and Trio Task Team arrested the suspects, who are suspected of being involved in a robbery in Dassenhoek, on February 16 (Thursday).

Gwala said members of the community became suspicious and informed the police after they spotted the suspects driving around the KwaNdengezi area over a period of two days,

She said on Thursday night the community heard gunshots, went to investigate and spotted the same vehicle with five occupants , and approached them.

“Three men jumped into the vehicle and drove off while the other two fled on foot on the railway line,” she said.

The police intercepted the vehicle in Tshelimnyama.

Gwala said a bulletproof vest bag, handcuffs, SAPS reflective vest, raincoat, track jacket and caps belonging to SAPS, two pistol holsters and registration plates were recovered during the search.

“The driver who is employed as a protection officer by the municipality was found in possession of a pistol and was using a municipality vehicle to transport his accomplices,” said Gwala.

Speaking to “The Mercury” today (Sunday),Gwala confirmed that the protection officer was employed by eThekwini Municipality.

Police said the protection officer was charged for being in unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, possession of suspected stolen property and impersonating a police officer.

“The other suspects were charged for impersonating a police officer, as well as unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition,” said Gwala.

The suspects, aged between 28 and 44, will appear on Monday, February 20 in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court.

The municipality has been approached for comment.

Three suspects were arrested for impersonating police. One of the suspects is an eThekwini Municipality protection officer who was using a city vehicle. Picture: SAPS

Earlier this year, “The Mercury’ reported on a warning issued by the police urging members of the public not to wear or use SAPS property.

SAPS national spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said illegal use of police uniforms and equipment was in contravention of the SAPS Act.

“The SAPS is warning members of the public against the unauthorised and illegal use of SAPS property which include uniforms, equipment and emblems. This comes as police have noted a video clip circulating on social media platforms, in which a civilian can be seen in a marked police vehicle wearing an SAPS cap.

“This unauthorised use of SAPS property and uniform is in direct contravention of the SAPS Act. To this end, this civilian has committed at least three offences in terms of the SAPS Act; Section 66 (1), 68(1) and 68(3) in that he wore the emblems and official insignia of the SAPS,” said Mathe at the time.

Mathe said members of the public should take heed that such offences would result in a criminal record upon conviction.

