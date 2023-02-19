DA KZN leader Francois Rodgers to visit Shembe church leader Unyazi Lwezulu

Mduduzi ‘Unyazi Lwezulu’ Shembe Nazareth Baptist Church leader Mduduzi ‘Unyazi Lwezulu’ will be visited by the KZN Democratic Alliance on Monday. File Picture: Nqobile Mbonambi African News Agency (ANA)

Durban – DA Leader in the KwaZulu-Natal Francois Rodgers will lead a delegation to meet with Mduduzi “INkosi Unyazi Lwezulu” Shembe at the Nhlanhleni Temple in the Edendale area of Pietermaritzburg on Monday, according to provincial party spokesperson Nqobile Nhleko.

Nhleko said the visit is to strengthen relations between the party and the Nazareth Baptist Church, which is the second-largest church in the country and has played a central role in issues affecting the province.

Nhleko said the Nazareth Baptist Church plays a very big role in society and as political parties, it is important to recognise them by visiting them.

“We were supposed to visit them when they were still on their annual pilgrimage back in January at Khenani mountain, but it did not happen so we will visit them at the Nhlanhleni Temple in Edendale,” Nhleko said.

She said the DA respects religion and these are efforts the party is taking in ensuring religious freedom.

Nhleko added that the party would be giving the church two cows.

“As a sign of respect and appreciation for what the church has done for millions of people in our province we will be handing over two cows. These are some of the things we are doing to strengthen our relationship with religious leaders across the province,” she added.

The Nazareth Baptist Church spokesperson Thokozani Mncwabe said they will be waiting for the party and added that visiting Shembe “Unyazi Lwezulu” means more blessings.

“Regardless of your political party, everyone is welcome to visit Unyazi Lwezulu and any temple. They will be getting floods of blessings so we are looking forward to welcoming them,” he said.

