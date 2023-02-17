A 31-year-old man was stabbed to death after an alleged argument with a co-worker in Durban North

A premises in Glen Ashley where a man was stabbed to death. Yellow police tape is draped across an open driveway gate. A man, 31, died after he was stabbed during an altercation with a co-worker in Glen Ashley in Durban North. Picture: Marshall Security

Durban – An argument between two workers at premises in the Glen Ashley area in Durban North ended badly last week after he was stabbed to death according to Marshall Security managing director Tyron Powell.

Powell said last Thursday at approximately 6.30pm the Marshall Security emergency dispatch centre received a call from a client.

“(The client said) that two workers on his premises had gotten into an altercation and that one of them had stabbed the other with a knife,” he said.

He said multiple armed response officers and members of Marshall’s special operations team were immediately dispatched to assist and arrived on scene within minutes.

“Upon their arrival it was determined that the victim had sustained stab wounds to his arm and chest, the latter of which had pierced his heart and sadly resulted in his death before paramedics could arrive on scene,” said Powell.

Powell said the worker responsible for the stabbing was still on scene and was immediately arrested.

The murder weapon was also recovered, he said.

A man, 31, died after he was stabbed during an altercation with a co-worker in Glen Ashley in Durban North. A knife was recovered at the scene. Picture: Marshall Security

He said the crime scene was cordoned off by Marshall team members on scene.

Powell said the Durban North SAPS were notified and arrived on scene shortly thereafter and the suspect was taken to the Durban North police station.

Provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said confirmed the incident and said the suspect was arrested.

“Durban North police have arrested a 29-year-old suspect following an incident where a 31-year-old man was fatally stabbed on Thursday, February 9, in Glenashley. The victim sustained a stab wound to the body,” she said.

Gwala said the suspect appeared in court on February 13 and the matter was remanded to February 20.

THE MERCURY