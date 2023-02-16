South African humanitarian aid organisations appeal for more donations for Türkiye and Syria after devastating earthquake

Gift of the Givers and Hope SA Foundation, two humanitarian aid organisations from South Africa, have called for more donations to help with aid following the devastating earthquake in Türkiye and Syria. Gift of the Givers assisting with search and rescue in Hatay in Türkiye following a devastating earthquake. Picture: Gift of the Givers Facebook page

Durban - Humanitarian aid organisations Gift of the Givers and Hope SA Foundation have called for more donations to help with aid following the devastating earthquake in Türkiye and Syria.

The Gift of the Givers South African team will be returning home while teams based in Türkiye and Syria remain on the ground assisting thousand affected by the earthquake

Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, founder of Gift of the Givers, said their hearts were heavy witnessing the devastating impact of the earthquake.

“Our teams are on the ground, working tirelessly to support the victims. We are urgently seeking donations to provide the following items to make a difference in the lives of those affected by the earthquake: tents, sleeping bags, gas heaters, generators and portable toilets and baths.”

Sooliman added that Wednesday marked the final day of operations in Türkiye for the South African team.

“To our teams in Hatay, we are in awe of your bravery, unwavering dedication and commitment to making a difference in the lives of those in need.”

Namritha Sivsanker, CEO and founder of Hope SA Foundation described the scene when they arrived in Türkiye last week.

“It was 1am, when we first arrived in Adiyaman in Gaziantep, Turkey. The site looked like a scene of Armageddon. Rescue teams and civilians working around the clock to find survivors, with little sleep around fires, in cars, buses or on the cold floor with a blanket in a damaged building with one toilet.”

Sivsanker added that the smell of smoke, dust, death and helplessness lingered on.

“I prayed for miracles and to be able to help more, but these people needed much more help. They need sleeping bags, tents, homes for the homeless, food and warm clothes for thousands of families with small children, fleeing the city.

“We barely slept in three days and this is nothing compared with the pain and trauma of people in Southern Türkiye and Syria. I hope and pray that we can help make a difference by sending more supplies to help rescue teams and the survivors.”

Lucas Bozzo, a volunteer at the Gaziantep Training and Youth Association in Türkiye said all of his Turkish friends had been affected by the earthquake.

“The catastrophe has upended and mobilised the nation to mourn and act, whether or not loved ones have been injured or have died. I am volunteering at a Turkish association in Gaziantep supporting disadvantaged youth and Syrian refugees and almost all of the local youth workers have lost friends and family.”

Bozzo added that the volunteers grieved with them, saddened and disturbed by the chaos and destruction.

“Humanitarian aid, organised by the Turkish authorities, foreign governments, international organisations and local NGOs, has been reaching afflicted regions. Previously inaccessible areas are now receiving aid, although the need is enormous and co-ordination locally proves difficult and confusing.”

Bozzo said in Gaziantep, much of the relief efforts had been centralised by state agencies and affiliates or provided by local organisations and residents self-organising, feeling an obligation to help however possible.

“Bakeries have been mandated and financed by the Turkish state to provide free fresh bread to feed affected regions and emergency food distribution has supplanted restaurants and eateries.”

