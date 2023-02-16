oThongathi security guard facing murder charge after allegedly stabbing man accused of stealing a bottle of oil

A man accused of stealing a bottle of oil from a supermarket on Gopalall Hurbans Road in oThongathi CBD in KwaZulu-Natal was allegedly stabbed to death in an altercation with a security guard on Wednesday. A man accused of theft was allegedly stabbed to death by a security guard in the oThongathi CBD. Picture: Supplied by Reaction Unit South Africa(Rusa)

Durban - A man accused of theft was allegedly stabbed to death by a security officer on Gopalall Hurbans Road in the oThongathi CBD in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday.

According to Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram, members of Rusa were called out to the scene by a passer-by.

“It was just after 11am when we were called out after a 34-year-old male collapsed in a parking lot. On arrival, Reaction officers and Rusa medics discovered the man in a prone position in a parking lot. He (had) sustained a single stab wound to his chest and was declared dead,” he said.

Balram said it was alleged that on Tuesday, the man stole a bottle of oil from a supermarket.

“He was pursued by the security officer who was patrolling the road outside the store, but managed to evade arrest,” he said

Balram said the man was spotted by the same officer who allegedly confronted him on Wednesday.

He said it was reported that there was an altercation between the two and the man was stabbed.

Balram added that the accused proceeded to the oThongathi SAPS and handed himself over to police.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said a case of murder was being investigated by oThongathi SAPS.

“It is alleged that on February 15, a 34-year-old was allegedly stabbed to death after an argument on Gopalall Hurbans Road in Tongaat. A 24-year-old suspect who is a security officer was arrested,” she said.

Gwala added that the knife used in the commission of the crime was recovered.

Police said the suspect would appear in court this week.

