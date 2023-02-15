Two KZN companies head to the Middle East to explore market opportunities in area

Two businessmen shaking hands Two KZN businesses are keen to strike deals in the Middle East. l KETUT SUBIYANTO/PEXELS

Durban – Two KwaZulu-Natal companies based in Durban are heading to the Middle East in search of export opportunities for their products in the region and beyond, according to the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition.

Imperial Armour and Zebra Armour will be part of a group of companies that will be showcasing their products and services at the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) that will take place in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, from February 20 to 24.

The DTIC said this is part of the department’s efforts to provide manufacturing companies with an opportunity to look for markets for their products internationally.

The Department said the main objective is to see companies increasing their production and creating more employment after securing deals to export their goods to various markets.

It said in this way, they would be able to contribute towards increasing the country’s exports and earning the much-needed foreign revenue that will contribute to South Africa’s economic growth.

The Sales Manager of Zebra Armour, Ana Warburg, said this was a great opportunity to market the business and enter the Middle East market.

“I will be using the trip to search for new clients and to connect with the old ones in order to reinforce our relations with the aim of increasing our exports. This is a very big and important international trade show in our industry.

“Potential clients from all over the world attend the fair in their droves and we will take advantage of the opportunity and market our company and products to them,” said Warburg.

The managing director of Imperial Armour, Louisa Garland, said the company was always looking for new markets to increase their international footprint.

She said participating in IDEX will assist the company a lot as a large number of distributors and buyers will descend on the show from all over the world.

“Products are already exported to several countries including the UAE, Senegal, Mozambique and Zambia, and they would like to add more countries from the Middle East on the list,” she said.

THE MERCURY