The senseless murder of regiments leader David Mkhize is ‘a war against culture’, says KZN Sport, Arts, and Culture MEC

uMbumbulu regiments leader David Mkhize uMbumbulu regiments leader David Mkhize was killed in his home in uMbumbulu. Picture: Department of Art, Sport and Culture

Durban – KwaZulu-Natal Department of Sport, Arts, and Culture MEC Amanda Bani-Mapena has condemned the murder of a uMbumbulu induna and regiments leader David Mkhize.

Mkhize who was a prominent leader of King Misuzulu's regiments (amabutho) from uMbumbulu in the south of Durban was gunned down by unknown men at his home on Monday in uMbumbulu.

Bani-Mapena said the killing of traditional leaders and those entrusted with upholding cultural knowledge was bad for the province.

She said Mkhize was a cultural powerhouse and his exemplary leadership of Ubuhle beMbumbulu/uMhlabuhlangene cultural regiments was something to admire.

Bani-Mapena said uMhlabuhlangene is one of the most loved and cherished regiments from eThekwini known for their stand out red headgear, special cowhides, hair-raising drills, evocative traditional war cries and hymns by its regiments. The regiments are one of the most admired by the royal household.

She added that induna Mkhize was one of the leaders who believed in social cohesion and worked together with the department on many projects including izingoma zangoDecember

“Induna Mkhize was a true reflection of isihlangu seSilo (Shield of His Majesty) in his area working with induna Gobizizwe Makhanya. If you silence voices that carry so much cultural relevance you are actually killing culture itself. This senseless killing is a war against culture and it is unacceptable. Izinduna zamabutho are the actual conduits of culture through whom we replicate who we are,” said Bani-Mapena.

Zulu culturist, Khaya Ndwandwe said he was shocked and saddened to learn about Mkhize’s death.

Ndwandwe described him as someone who valued and promoted the Zulu culture.

“The killing of traditional leaders in our province is out of hand, something has to be done. Things like this move our nation backward, I personally knew Mkhize and he was someone valuable even to the Zulu royal household, it is a great loss,” Ndwandwe said.

THE MERCURY