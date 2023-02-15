Second robbery at a Kokstad farm this month resulted in the arrest of six suspects in possession of police clothing

Durban - Six suspects were arrested and charged with attempted murder, attempted robbery, impersonating a police officer and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition after they attempted to rob a Kokstad farmer and his wife on Tuesday.

KwaZulu-Natal provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala, said the complainant alleged that he and his wife were at their farm on Tuesday when they were accosted by armed men who attempted to rob them.

“He managed to call for help and the suspects fled in their getaway vehicle,” she said.

Gwala said police and other law enforcement agencies followed up on information which led to the arrest of the suspects, aged between 40 and 42, in different areas.

When the suspects spotted the police and security guard vehicles approaching, they opened fire and a shoot-out ensued.

They drove in different directions, heading to the Kokstad and Harding areas, but they were apprehended, she said.

“Three vehicles were searched and a police reflector jackets, 58 rounds of ammunition and four unlicensed firearms, including two rifles and two pistols, were recovered.

“Two of the recovered firearms belong to the complainant. No one was injured during the shoot-out,” said Gwala.

Security company, Magma Security & Investigation, was part of the joint operation.

“On the February 14 at approximately 6.30pm Magma Security received a call from a panicked farmer in the Franklin area requiring assistance.

“They were being robbed for a second time, having been robbed last week as well by the suspects posing as policemen claiming to be investigating money laundering,” said Magma Security owner Shaheen Suleiman.

THE MERCURY