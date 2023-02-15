KZN towns pick up the pieces after severe floods, extent of damage still being assessed

Three people were killed and two are still missing after heavy rains flooded several parts of northern KZN Residents who have been displaced after the weekend heavy rains have been moved to a community hall. Picture: Al-Imdaad Foundation.

Durban - JUST 10 months after KwaZulu-Natal suffered catastrophic flooding and loss of lives, the province has been hit by more destruction due to heavy rains.

The Presidency announced late on Monday night that the government had, in terms of the Disaster Management Act, declared a national state of disaster to enable an intensive, co-ordinated response to the floods affecting KZN, Mpumalanga, the Eastern Cape, Gauteng, Limpopo, the Northern Cape and the North West.

The province’s department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) confirmed that an infant was among three who died in the floods, while two people remained missing.

Scores of others are displaced after their homes were damaged.

The Presidency said that the National Disaster Management Centre had received reports ranging from flooded homes, vehicles swept away by flood- waters and overflowing dams and sewerage facilities, to the loss of basic infrastructure and damage to roads, bridges and a Limpopo hospital.

“The National Disaster Management Centre has, in terms of Section 23 of the Disaster Management Act, classified the impact of current, above-normal rainfall in various parts of the country – with Mpumalanga and the Eastern Cape provinces as the most affected – as a national disaster.”

It said these conditions had been brought on by the La Niña global weather phenomenon that occurs in the Pacific Ocean but affects a country like South Africa with above-normal rainfall.

Newcastle was hit by severe flooding at the weekend which led to some people having to be rescued from their homes. Picture: Supplied by the Newcastle Community Policing Forum.

KZN Cogta MEC Bongi Sithole-Moloi said that in Amajuba district in the Dannhauser Municipality, two people, Nokubonga Mchunu, 22, and Thulani Mabaso, 52, lost their lives when they were swept away while trying to cross a large body of water.

In Newcastle’s ward 25, an infant died when a house was flooded.

She said that the political leadership of the Amajuba district and senior officials from the Provincial Disaster Management Centre conducted an inspection of the flood-damaged areas in the Newcastle CBD.

“In the uMkhanyakude district, two people are still missing after they were swept away (in floodwaters). Working with social partners, the Provincial Disaster Management Centre is working closely with all municipalities to make sure assessments are done and the right steps are taken to help affected communities.”

Irfaan Ahmed, head of disaster response at non-governmental organisation Al-Imdaad Foundation, said that it had been assisting with flood relief in northern KZN.

“We were called to assist in Newcastle on Saturday and we have assisted with providing food parcels, blankets, mattresses and hygiene products.”

Ahmed said that the situation in the Newcastle CBD had been serious and some people had to be rescued with boats and jet skis.

Talha Randeree, Newcastle community police forum secretary, said the municipality had started sending out teams to do basic road repairs and reconnect electricity in areas.

“Approximately 200 people were affected in the Newcastle region and a number of others in the outlying areas. Disaster management is still doing assessments.”

Randeree said that a number of businesses had been severely affected as entire store fronts were flooded.

“It is quite possibly one of the worst floods we’ve experienced in years.

“The CPF worked together with various other community groups to act as first-hand responders.”

Further north, Jozini Municipality said that it was still conducting assessments of the damage and of displaced community members, and the work had been delayed due to more heavy rain.

Alfred Duma Municipality mayor Zama Sibisi said that the heavy rains badly affected the municipality.

“There are 747 people affected by the flooding. There were 114 houses completely destroyed and 69 houses partially destroyed. Eight low-crossing bridges have been damaged and 19 wards affected. There have been no fatalities reported.”

Sibisi said that their findings were reported to Cogta and they were waiting for their response.

“We have assisted community members by supplying tents and other essentials for community members that have been displaced. We are also grateful for the Al-Imdaad Foundation who have also assisted us.”

Thami Shangase, communications officer from King Cetshwayo district said it was also still conducting assessments of the damage and of affected community members.

“We can confirm that we have evacuated five families in the uMhlathuze Municipality and six families in the uMfolozi Municipality. Mayor Arthur Ntuli in the district has instructed us to assist as much as we can.”

