eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda and ANC officials Patience Sishange, Musa Nciki and Mlondi Mkhize at a media briefing. eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda and ANC officials Patience Sishange, Musa Nciki and Mlondi Mkhize at a media briefing on Thursday. Picture: Thami Magubane

Durban – The eThekwini Region of the ANC has announced changes to committees of the eThekwini municipality in a bid to improve service delivery.

It said the changes comes after it had received complaints from residents.

The changes are:

Appointment of ANC councillor Thembo Ntuli as the political head and chairperson of the Economic Development, Planning and Trading Services Committee.

Appointment of ANC councillor Snenhlanhla Sishange as the Whip of the Council.

The creation of an additional support committee to be called Security and Emergency Services. The new political head and chairperson of this committee is the deputy mayor Zandile Myeni of the NFP

The new political head and chairperson of the Human Settlements and Infrastructure Committee is EFF councillor Thabani Miya

It also announced that the party had accepted the resignation of Ntokozo Sibiya as the political head and chairperson of the Ethics Committee and that processes are under way to fill this vacancy.

It further noted that the DA has recommended councillor Tino Pillay to be a member of the Ethics Committee.

“The ANC has affirmed its position in the region, that real politics involving all political parties in the council should be about efforts to meet the needs of the people.

“This reconfiguration we have announced is aimed fulfilling the aspirations of citizens and stakeholders in eThekwini,” the party said.

THE MERCURY