Four in a critical condition after they were stung by a swarm of bees in Durban

Three emergency services vehicles parked on the side of a road. Four people were stung by a swarm of bees in Grosvenor on the Bluff in Durban. Picture: Netcare 911

Durban - Four people, three men and a woman, were rushed to hospital after they were stung by an angry swarm of bees that was disturbed while garden services were cleaning a yard in Grosvenor on the Bluff in Durban on Tuesday.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said paramedics responded to a report of multiple bee stings.

“When medics arrived on scene they found that four people, three males and a female, had sustained multiple bee stings throughout their body after a beehive was disturbed while garden services were busy cleaning the yard,” said Herbst.

Herbst said all four patients were treated on scene by advanced life support paramedics.

He said once the patients were stabilised, they were transported to hospital for further care.

Around the same time last year, IOL reported that about 20 pupils were stung by a swarm of bees at a school in KwaDukuza.

According to IPSS Medical Rescue, three of the pupils from Stanger Manor Secondary had been attended to by advanced life support paramedics and taken to hospital.

Last year, in January, “The Mercury’s” sister publication, the “Daily News” reported that Brandon Marimuthu, 31, of Newlands West, died in hospital and several others were recovering at home after a swarm of bees attacked them on Barondale Road.

According to the report, Marimuthu and his mother, Vasie Marimuthu, were walking home when the bees attacked. They screamed in pain and ran into a housing complex for assistance.

Bee sting survivor Shanti Lalchand, 63, who lives in the complex across the road from where the incident took place, said Marimuthu ran to her home for help. When she opened her door she was also stung by hundreds of bees.

