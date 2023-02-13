Warning over alarming spike in murders in KZN

KZN Violence Monitor Mary De Haas added that the common thread was people could easily find a hit man. She added that the motives for murder varied. File Picture: Guns seized from a suspect. Picture: SAPS

Durban - Crime experts say the ease with which hit men can be hired in KwaZulu-Natal is one of the factors that has led to the murder rate soaring in the province.

They were commenting after the murders of rapper Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, known as AKA, and his friend, Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, on Friday night outside a Florida Road restaurant in Durban.

In a separate incident on Friday, Inkosi Zwelakhe Ndaba of Ntabamhlophe in Estcourt, was shot dead in his home. While Forbes and Motsoane appeared to have been targeted, the police have said the motive is still under investigation.

MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison in KZN Sipho Hlomuka said provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi had indicated that experienced teams of investigators were working on both cases.

David Bruce, independent researcher and Institute for Security Studies consultant, said that recent official crime statistics showed that murder rates in South Africa were soaring, reinforcing concerns about the government’s leadership in addressing the problem.

“Murder has increased by 62% from a low of 15 554 deaths in 2011/12 to 25 181 in 2021/22. Annualised projections based on SAPS statistics for April to September 2022 indicate that the 2022/23 annual murder rate may be over 44 murders per 100 000 people.”

Bruce added that there had also been a dramatic increase in murders in KZN.

“Murder (in KZN) decreased slightly in 2020/21 to 4 825 cases, but surged by 35% in 2021/22 to 6 495, raising the provincial rate to 56 deaths per 100 000. Only about 180 of these new incidents were directly linked to the widespread July 2021 unrest, indicating that other factors are driving the increase.” He added that KZN’s murder rate was projected to continue upwards, reaching 60 per 100 000, confirming an overall shift in the province’s murder patterns.

“More than 10% of victims die in incidents where multiple fatalities are recorded.”

KZN Violence Monitor Mary de Haas said many so-called contract killings went unreported.

“I know of many in rural areas which get little media coverage where they happen fairly regularly, especially linked to taxi operations. Some people live in fear and even fear to travel from their areas as that is when they are most vulnerable to being tracked and killed.”

De Haas added that the common thread was people could easily find a hit man. She added that the motives for murder varied.

“It could be personal, or taxi-related, or related to other business. Some of the mass killings are probably linked to drugs or other gangster activities.”

Chad Thomas, organised crime investigator for IRS Forensic Investigations, said that there had been a marked increase in murder for hire throughout South Africa.

“At one stage, assassinations seemed to be most prevalent among taxi bosses fighting over routes, and gang leaders fighting over turf. We are now seeing an increase in contract killings in other spaces, such as the silencing of whistle-blowers.”

Thomas added that KZN was known as a hot spot to source contract killers.

“The notorious Glebelands Hostel in uMlazi is known for housing hit men. We have even seen an increase in hits taking place outside of KwaZulu-Natal where the modus operandi suggests that the killers were brought in from KwaZulu-Natal.”

