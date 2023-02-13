Three pedestrians hit by vehicles on KwaZulu-Natal roads in separate incidents on Sunday, two dead, one critical

A pedestrian was killed in a single vehicle accident on the N3 between Merrivale and Midmar A pedestrian was killed in a single vehicle accident on the N3 between Merrivale and Midmar. Picture: Midlands EMS

Durban – Three people were hit by vehicles in two separate incidents on Sunday in KwaZulu-Natal leaving two dead and one in a critical condition fighting for his life.

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Dylan Meyrick said paramedics attended to an accident on the N2 Southbound near Groutville on Sunday involving two pedestrians.

“Reports from scene indicate that one of the pedestrians was attempting to commit suicide, a passer-by intervened in an attempt to prevent the suicide and both were struck by the vehicle,” he said.

Meyrick said when paramedics arrived it was discovered that a light motor vehicle had struck two pedestrians.

“One pedestrian sustained fatal injuries, and was declared deceased on scene by medics.

“The second pedestrian, the passer-by, was left in a critical condition, and was stabilised by IPSS Medical Rescue Advanced Life Support before being transported to hospital,” he said.

IPSS offered condolences to the friends and family of the deceased.

Two pedestrians were hit by a vehicle on the N2 southbound near Groutville. One died and the other is in a critical condition. Picture: IPSS Medical Rescue

In a separate incident on Sunday Midlands EMS spokesperson Roland Robertson said Midlands EMS Howick crews were dispatched to the N3 between Merrivale and Midmar for a motor vehicle accident

“Upon arrival it was found that a pedestrian had been knocked and sadly showed no signs of life and was declared deceased on scene. Six other people sustained injuries ranging from minor to critical,” said Robertson.

Robertson said all patients were treated on scene before being transported to various hospitals.

THE MERCURY