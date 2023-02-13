Stolen copper belonging to Prasa, eThekwini Municipality and Telkom valued at over R5 million seized from a business in Pinetown

Suspected stolen copper valued at R5 million seized from a business in Pinetown Suspected stolen copper valued at R5 million belonging to Prasa, eThekwini Municipality and Telkom were seized from a business in Pinetown. Picture: SAPS

Durban – Police in Pinetown have recovered suspected stolen copper valued at over R5 million at a business premises on Joule Street in Pinetown on Sunday.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the team was acting on intelligence.

He said the team stormed into the business premises and executed a search warrant.

“Huge bags of copper cables were found stashed in two trucks that were parked in the yard,” said Netshiunda.

Netshiunda said a further search resulted in the recovery of more copper inside the warehouse.

He said the recovered copper was positively identified as the property of Prasa, eThekwini Municipality and Telkom.

Netshiunda said five suspects between the ages of 27 and 42 were arrested for possession of suspected stolen property.

“The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) is investigating the matter and the suspects are expected to appear before the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday,” he said.

Last month police reported that Economic Infrastructure Task Team (EITT) members conducted an operation in uMlazi that yielded positive results as the team recovered cable fibre and electric cables with an estimated value of R250 000.

“Police were patrolling along Sibusiso Mdakane Road when they spotted a vehicle offloading suspicious-looking property. As they were approaching the vehicle in order to investigate, police noticed four men peeling off cables,” said police.

According to police, four suspects between the ages 27 and 42 were immediately arrested for being in possession of goods suspected to be stolen.

