Stalls at the Durban Business Fair Registration is open for the Durban Business Fair which celebrates its 25 anniversary this year. File Picture Leon Lestrade/African News Agency(ANA)

Durban -eThekwini Municipality says registration for the city’s signature business exhibition, the Durban Business fair (DBF), is now open.

The Durban Business fair will celebrate its jubilee anniversary this year.

Municipal spokesperson, Msawakhe Mayisela, said the DBF was one of the innovative economic development programmes hosted by the municipality.

“This will ensure that small and medium businesses remain active and are included in the radical economic participation of the City’s economy. Download the registration form using this link: http://bit.ly/3YfbIsb.”

Mayisela added that alternatively members of the public can visit www.durban.gov.za to download the application form.

He said one can also visit the 7th floor, Embassy Building, Anton Lembede Street, to obtain registration forms or email: [email protected] to request an application form.

Mayisela said the City was celebrating 25 years of the DBF which is a milestone.

“A concerted effort has been made by the municipality to grow the fair over the past two and a half decades. This year’s DBF promises to be bigger and better, featuring more businesses and encompassing many empowerment and development opportunities.”

Mayisela added that a tiered payment system had been introduced this year.

“If you pay the full exhibition price by March 31, you qualify for the early bird discount. Normal fee payments close on April 28. There is a late penalty fee for any late registration. Don’t wait, register now and benefit from the early bird discount.”

THE MERCURY