Investigation launched after over 100 protesters storm KZN Premier’s home and threaten her family, including children

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison Sipho Hlomuka, has ordered a swift investigation into threats made against the family of the Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube after her private home was stormed by protesters.

In a statement Sunday, Hlomuka, who is also the chairperson of the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster (JCPS), said a group which appeared well organised stormed the private home of the premier.

“[The group] hurled insults and made intimidating gestures, an incident which has caused trauma and fear to family members especially children,” he said.

Hlomuka said the illegal gathering by over 100 people at night outside the premier’s residence smacks of dubious intentions and posed a threat to the family.

He said while the premier is thick skinned and able to handle all matters that come with being a public representative, storming her private residence and intimidating children crosses the line.

The democratic government is not against protests, said Hlomuka.

However, he said coming to the private residence was an intimidatory tactic and the provincial government would deal decisively with those involved.

“We will be taking steps to protect the rights of children and family members who should not be persecuted just because their parents hold public office.

“Answers will be demanded on this security breach. The traumatised family members are being given psycho-social support to deal with the trauma and insults especially observed by children,” said Hlomuka.

Hlomuka said police must investigate the legality of this action and whether it has not infringed on the rights of other citizens.

“Protest action is permitted in terms of our Constitution but memorandums are handed over at state buildings in broad daylight not late at night at someone’s private residence. This action has nefarious motives and warrants proper accountability,” said Hlomuka.

The MEC said the police investigation will include exploring violations of the Public Gatherings Act and other relevant legislations.

