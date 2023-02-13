Former eThekwini mayor James Nxumalo grateful for birthday wishes

Durban – Former eThekwini mayor James Nxumalo has extended his gratitude to well-wishers on his birthday, saying it gave him a sense of belonging and of being loved.

In wishing him well on his birthday, which was on Saturday, many described Nxumalo as a humble individual who was committed to his duties as a public representative.

While his birthday had been on Saturday, well wishes continued well into Sunday from people across all walks of life varying from government officials, political activists, friends and relatives.

Sthembiso Nsele kaCele wrote, “Many happy returns and may you live to see many more.”

Another commentator on social media recalled how Nxumalo had served under the watchful eye of ANC and SACP leader Harry Gwala during his younger days.

Another social media subscriber Andile kaMajola said they were praying for Nxumalo to live longer. “We pray that God blesses you with more and increases the number of your days on earth to fulfill what God has assigned you on this planet.”

Writing on his Facebook page, the former mayor said he had felt loved from the messages he had received over the weekend. “Thank you Comrades and friends for wishing me a happy birthday, I love you all,” said Nxumalo.

“You are loved by us,” Talente Shange said in response to Nxumalo’s message.

The current KwaZulu-Natal Chairperson of the South African Communists Party is regarded as one of the most tireless and committed public representatives, having served as an eThekwini councillor for many years before rising to the position of mayor, where he served from 2011 to 2016.

Nxumalo who is also the former eThekwini Metro Speaker, currently serves as Member of Provincial Legislature and holds the position of Economic Development Portfolio Committee chairperson.

THE MERCURY