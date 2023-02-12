Wife catches her husband allegedly raping their neighbour in Buffelsdraai near Verulam

A 58-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping his neighbour on Sunday in Buffelsdraai near Verulam. A 58-year-old suspect was arrested for allegedly raping his neighbour in Buffelsdraai near Verulam. Picture: Supplied by Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa).

Durban - A 58-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping his neighbour on Sunday in Buffelsdraai near Verulam.

Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) responded to the scene.

Rusa spokesperson Prem Balram said the man was apprehended by the community after his wife allegedly discovered him raping their neighbour in her home in an informal area in Buffelsdraai.

Balram said residents contacted Rusa for assistance about 12.34pm.

He said reaction officers and Rusa medics were dispatched and on arrival met with members of the community.

Balram said the community members reported that the suspect's wife was in the process of conducting a wellness check on her neighbour when she discovered her husband having sexual intercourse with her.

“The woman asked her husband to stop but he allegedly continued. She thereafter sought assistance from neighbours,“ he said.

Balram said when the wife returned with members of the community, the man tried to flee but residents apprehended him.

“Rusa medics proceeded to the victim’s residence and found her asleep,” said Balram.

Balram said the victim reported that she could not recall the incident.

He added that the matter was handed over to the police, who attended the scene for further investigation.

Police have been approached for comment.

