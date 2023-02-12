Search continues for two missing, including Grade 11 pupil, over 100 evacuated after heavy rains caused flooding in some KZN areas

The town of Mkuze is flooded The town of Mkuze under Jozini Local Municipality has been flooded due to heavy rain that has affected parts of KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: Supplied by Cogta KZN

Durban – The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs said the Provincial Disaster Management Centre (PDMC) continues to co-ordinate mop-up operations across the northern parts of the province following the heavy rains that caused significant damage to both public and private infrastructure.

MEC Bongi Sithole-Moloi said in a statement Sunday, that disaster management teams continue with search-and-rescue efforts.

She said in Mtubatuba Ward 9 (Nkatha Road) a vehicle was swept away with two occupants and one was able to escape.

In Ndumo in Ingwavuma, she said teams are searching for a pupil who went missing on Saturday. The Grade 11 pupil is believed to have been swept away.

Sithole-Moloi said several roads, houses, and low-lying bridges were flooded in areas under the Umkhanyakude, King Cetshwayo, and Amajuba districts.

“Disaster management teams were able to successfully evacuate over 100 people who were trapped in flooded areas in Newcastle and uMhlathuze,”she said.

The MEC said disaster management teams are continuing to monitor the weather conditions as more heavy rains are expected today (Sunday) in the districts of Zululand, Mkhanyakude, Ilembe, Amajuba, King Cetshwayo, Ugu, and the eThekwini Metro.

“The PDMC calls upon residents to exercise great caution as the heavy rains are expected to continue throughout the week. Parents are urged to ensure that scholars use safe route,” said Sithole-Moloi.

Speaking in an update on Saturday the department said the PDMC continues to convene daily joint operations committee meetings to assess and co-ordinate disaster relief for affected municipalities.

The impacts of these rains could lead to:

Widespread flooding of settlements and roads with damage to property and infrastructure;

Disruption of traffic flow due to major roads being flooded or closed;

Communities may be cut-off or not accessible.

Danger to life due to fast and deep flowing water.

Communities are further urged to ensure their safety during heavy rainfall by:

Wearing protective clothing and seeking indoor shelter

Stay away from windows and doors during heavy rain and strong winds.

Avoid roadway underpasses, drainage ditches, low-lying areas, and areas where water collects; they can unexpectedly flood or overflow.

Avoid driving in heavy rain due to poor visibility. If possible, park and wait until the rain has slowed or stopped to continue your journey.

Do not try to drive across a flooded road. Water may be deeper and stronger than it appears and may contain debris, sharp or dangerous objects, potholes, or electrical wires.

Vehicles can become unstable or even swept away if caught up in fast-flowing or pooling flood waters. It only takes a few inches of water to displace a vehicle.

Stay away from power lines or electrical wires.

Monitor alerts and weather reports for flash flood warnings and updates.

THE MERCURY