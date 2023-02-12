eThekwini mayor mourns the death of rapper AKA a week before he was set to perform at the Durban All White Concert

Rapper Kiernan Forbes, known as AKA Rapper AKA was gunned down on Durban’s popular Florida Road on Friday. Picture: AKA’s Instagram page.

Durban - eThekwini Municipality mayor Mxolisi Kaunda has condemned the senseless killing of South African rapper Kiernan Forbes, known as AKA, while he was outside a popular Durban restaurant on Florida Road on Friday.

Forbes was with Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane when they were gunned down.

Kaunda said the rapper was booked to perform at a club that evening.

The mayor called on police to speed up the investigation and bring those responsible to book.

“The news of AKA’s passing comes as a shock to us as we were looking forward to seeing him perform at the Durban All White Concert at the Durban ICC next week on Saturday. We call upon members of the community who might have witnessed the incident to share information with the police,” said Kaunda.

He said the inhumane killing of the rapper on a popular nightlife street will have an impact on the image of Durban’s hottest night spots that the municipality and its partners have worked hard over the years to build.

“The freedom of our residents is threatened each time a person is killed or robbed. We implore the police to be firm and to act decisively in rooting out rogue elements that are behind the killing of innocent people. We remain committed to intensifying the fight against crime,” said Kaunda.

The mayor conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the Forbes family, friends and fans.

“Our thoughts are with the Forbes family during this difficult time,” said Kaunda.

