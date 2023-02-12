Attendance of President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Armed Forces Day in Richards Bay confirmed

President Cyril Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to be a keynote speaker at the Armed Forces Day in Richards Bay on February 21,2023. File Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

Durban – President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya has confirmed that the president will attend and officiate Armed Forces Day on February 21, 2023 in Richards Bay in KwaZulu-Natal.

Magwenya was speaking during a media briefing on the president’s schedule for the month.

“On Tuesday, 21 February, President Ramaphosa will, in his capacity as Commander-in-Chief of our armed forces, officiate Armed Forces Day in Richards Bay, KwaZulu-Natal,” he said.

Magwenya said this is an occasion in which South Africans can witness and take pride in the human and technological capabilities of our armed forces.

He said the event is also an occasion in which South Africa can honour men and women who have lost their lives in the course of their patriotic duty in the country or on international missions.

“Furthermore, Armed Forces Day is an occasion that fuels the imagination of young South Africans in terms of choosing career paths and exercising their passion and abilities,” added Magwenya.

Meanwhile, the SANDF has announced that their Armed Force Day military camp tent village located at the Richards Bay Industrial Development Zone (RIBDZ) has been ravaged by torrential rains which poured in many northern parts of the KZN province.

SANDF said the affected soldiers have been temporarily relocated to local community halls in Richards Bay.

The uMhlathuze Municipality spokesperson Bongani Gina said no one was injured when the tents were wiped out by rain at the village.

Gina said everything is fine and the preparation for the Armed Forces Day which commences on Wednesday, February 15, is going smoothly.

“As the City of uMhlathuze, we are looking forward to hosting this big event. Forces have already started to flock into the city and everything is going well,” he said.

THE MERCURY