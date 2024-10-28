Major retail shift: Boxer's R8bn IPO to bolster Pick n Pay's recovery

Retailer Pick n Pay announced on Monday that its discount grocery division, Boxer, will proceed with a long-anticipated public listing on the JSE and the A2X by the end of the year.

This move, aimed at generating between R6 billion and R8bn, is part of Pick n Pay’s broader financial restructuring and turnaround strategy as it works to stabilise its core business and boost long-term shareholder value.

Boxer, one of South Africa’s most prominent discount grocery chains, will become a standalone subsidiary under the name Boxer Retail Limited following an intra-group restructuring. As part of the initial public offering (IPO), newly issued shares will be offered to selected investors, with an additional overallotment option of up to R0.5bn, which could raise funds at the upper end of Pick n Pay's guidance.

Pick n Pay said, “Boxer has cemented its position as South Africa’s leading soft discounter, consistently growing its sales volumes through a deep understanding of its customers and an unwavering commitment to reinvesting cost savings into lower prices.”

It further said, “Boxer’s remarkable performance continues to prove it is an exceptional business, and we are excited to see it thrive as a listed entity.”

The retailer added that the IPO would be an “important milestone that will position Boxer among South Africa’s leading retailers”.

The IPO’s success could play a pivotal role in boosting Pick n Pay’s liquidity and improving its capital structure as the company navigates a financially turbulent year.

Financial results

The financial results for the 26 weeks ended August 25, 2024 paint a mixed picture. Pick n Pay’s consolidated turnover rose by a modest 3.7% to R56.1bn. However, the group’s loss before tax surged by 19.6% to just more than R1bn, and the loss after tax widened by 44.8% to R827.4 million. Basic earnings per share also fell by nearly 40%.

Despite these figures, Boxer continued to shine, reporting a 16% increase in trading profit, reaching R801.4m, with a 12% rise in sales. Pick n Pay said the chain’s success has been attributed to efficient cost management, a streamlined product offering, and a keen understanding of customer needs in the lower-income market.

Boxer’s IPO aims to solidify its market position and Pick n Pay plans to retain a controlling interest in the chain.