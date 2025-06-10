KZN dealing with severe weather destruction: infrastructure and homes damaged

A screengrab taken from a video shows the snowfall in Kokstad on Tuesday. Image: Supplied by Greater Kokstad Municipality

There was damage to infrastructure, homes and power outages across parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday due to the severe weather conditions. In a disaster management update on Tuesday, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC, Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi, warned that the situation remains serious. “As the inclement weather continues, we can confirm that six of our eleven districts have been affected, with moderate to severe disruptions recorded by our disaster teams,” he said. Power outages are widespread. According to Eskom KwaZulu-Natal, there were electricity outages across the province. Impacted areas included Empangeni, Melmoth, Mtubatuba, Ulundi, Hluhluwe, Jozini, Nongoma, Eshowe, Bergville, Ladysmith, Ixopo, Kokstad, Cedarville in the Eastern Cape, Franklin, Umzimkhulu and Harding.

“Public infrastructure, especially electricity lines, has been severely affected. In some areas, power lines were damaged by snow and strong winds, which left residents and businesses in darkness,” Buthelezi added. Eskom noted that restoration efforts are underway but were hampered by road closures. “We understand the inconvenience and frustration this situation causes and appeal to our customers for patience and understanding.”

In Kokstad, municipal officials confirmed around 3pm on Tuesday, “Full restoration of electricity in the CBD and surrounding townships. Outstanding areas without power include the route to Pakkies Farm and Ekuthuleni, and the route to Makhoba Trust via Franklin.” Access to several key routes remains difficult. “Several roads, particularly in the far south of the province, remain closed due to heavy snowfall, making driving extremely dangerous,” Buthelezi said. Roads closed include N2 Ingeli, R617 Kingscote, R56 Droewig and N2 Nolangeni. “All access roads into Kokstad are currently closed.”

Gale-force winds uprooted trees in Montclair on Tuesday. Image: Doctor Ngcobo / Independent Newspapers

Buthelezi said that disaster management teams remain fully activated. “Immediately after receiving [weather alerts], we developed a comprehensive disaster management plan, working closely with various stakeholders to minimise the impact and, most importantly, to save lives.” Since the weekend, teams have responded to numerous incidents. “Ugu District, in the south of the province, has been the hardest hit. A number of households, schools, and public infrastructure have been severely damaged by strong winds,” he said. In Umuziwabantu Municipality, “strong winds and hailstorms damaged 47 households, affecting 277 people. A total of 50 structures were totally destroyed, while 29 were partially damaged. Fourteen people were left homeless. Three injuries were reported due to structural collapse.”

Four learners from a high school in Harding were injured after strong winds blew away part of the school's roof. Two learners were rushed to a local clinic, while the other two were taken to St Andrews Hospital for further treatment. Other schools in the province also sustained infrastructure damage. “At Taylors Primary School in Taylors Halt, a roof was blown away, disrupting learning activities. At Wohlanga Primary School in Mooi River, significant portions of roofing were also torn off by the strong winds.”In addition, 28 households were left roofless after strong winds damaged their homes in Mooi Mpofana Municipality in the KZN Midlands, where disaster relief teams have provided emergency supplies.