Heavy snowfall leads to N2 closure near Kokstad: Duma advises motorists to stay away

Heavy snowfall has led to the closure of the N2 highway near Kokstad. Image: KZN Department of Transport / Facebook

KwaZulu-Natal’s Department of Transport and Human Settlements has closed the N2 between Kokstad and Umzimkhulu as heavy snowfall continues to disrupt traffic in the region. Motorists and so-called “snow chasers” have been urged to avoid the area completely. “I wish to advise motorists and the people of KwaZulu-Natal that our highly efficient team from the Road Traffic Inspectorate has closed the N2 due to snowfall around Kokstad and Port Shepstone,” said MEC for Transport and Human Settlements Siboniso Duma in a statement issued on Tuesday.

“To save lives, we have decided to close completely the road between Kokstad and Pietermaritzburg as well as R603 Tacoma to Reit.” With trucks already stuck and causing massive congestion, Duma said the message is clear: “Our message to motorists and snow chasers is that prevention is better than cure. We therefore urge motorists and general members of the public to avoid that area at all costs by delaying their trips leading to Kokstad.” The Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) team is working with traffic police from Kokstad and Ray Nkonyeni local municipalities to manage the situation. “The RTI team is working with traffic police from Kokstad and Ray Nkonyeni local municipalities to redirect motorists and to clear the snow,” Duma said.

He also outlined several key response measures being implemented: Road Safety and Traffic Inspectorate are already involved in the coordination of possible road closures and observation of major routes in consultation with N3 Toll Concession.

The department’s focus is on major affected routes, including the N2, Kokstad and Port Shepstone, N3 between Harrismith, Tugela Toll, R617 between Kokstad and Underberg, Ingeli and N3 Mooi-River, and others. Duma added that graders are being deployed to keep roads as clear as possible. “Drivers of motor graders are currently being trained to respond with speed and a sense of urgency to remove any snow before it accumulates to more than 30cm in depth on the road. More than 10 graders will be stationed on identified routes to ensure that our response is faster.”