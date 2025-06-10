Eskom reports widespread power outages in KwaZulu-Natal amid severe weather

Eskom in KZN says several areas are experiencing power outages amid the severe weather conditions. Image: Independent Newspapers Archives

Power utility, Eskom in KwaZulu-Natal has reported multiple power outages across the province on Tuesday following a bout of severe weather, including heavy rainfall, strong winds, and snowfall. The utility said that the adverse conditions have caused significant disruptions to the electricity supply in several regions. The areas currently impacted by outages include Empangeni, Melmoth, Inkosi Mtubatuba, Ulundi, Hluhluwe, Jozini, Nongoma, Eshowe, Bergville, Ladysmith, Ingagane, Paulpietersburg, Ixopo, Kokstad, Cedarville, Franklin, Umzimkhulu, Bulwer, Lamington, Harding, Ingeli, Paddock, Edendale, and Riverdale.

Eskom said it has deployed technical teams to attend to faults in accessible areas. However, the utility noted that many roads remain closed due to flooding and snow, making access to some affected zones impossible at this time. It said technicians remain on standby and will attend to these areas as soon as they become reachable.