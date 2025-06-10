Eskom reports widespread power outages in KwaZulu-Natal amid severe weather
Eskom in KZN says several areas are experiencing power outages amid the severe weather conditions.
Image: Independent Newspapers Archives
Power utility, Eskom in KwaZulu-Natal has reported multiple power outages across the province on Tuesday following a bout of severe weather, including heavy rainfall, strong winds, and snowfall.
The utility said that the adverse conditions have caused significant disruptions to the electricity supply in several regions.
The areas currently impacted by outages include Empangeni, Melmoth, Inkosi Mtubatuba, Ulundi, Hluhluwe, Jozini, Nongoma, Eshowe, Bergville, Ladysmith, Ingagane, Paulpietersburg, Ixopo, Kokstad, Cedarville, Franklin, Umzimkhulu, Bulwer, Lamington, Harding, Ingeli, Paddock, Edendale, and Riverdale.
Eskom said it has deployed technical teams to attend to faults in accessible areas.
However, the utility noted that many roads remain closed due to flooding and snow, making access to some affected zones impossible at this time.
It said technicians remain on standby and will attend to these areas as soon as they become reachable.
"We understand the inconvenience and frustration this situation causes and appeal to our customers for patience and understanding as we work to restore power safely and as quickly as possible," Eskom said.
Eskom also urged the public to treat all electrical infrastructure as live. Residents were also warned to stay clear of fallen cables, damaged poles, or any exposed wiring, and to report such hazards immediately to local authorities or via Eskom’s reporting channels.