Severe weather alert: damaging winds and snow expected in KZN

KwaZulu-Natal residnets warned about bad weather conditions Image: independent Media Archives

KwaZulu-Natal residents are being urged to exercise extreme caution as damaging winds, severe thunderstorms, and icy weather are set to affect large parts of the province this week. The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Disaster Management Centre is on high alert, closely monitoring the dangerous conditions which pose a significant threat to human life. “The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Disaster Management Centre is closely monitoring the inclement weather conditions affecting large parts of the province from this evening,” said Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi, MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta).

He warned residents to remain vigilant: “Residents are urged to exercise caution, or avoid travelling on bridges and roads in low-lying areas due to potential flooding and sinkholes. Outdoor activities should be avoided as lightning, hail, and flooding may result in injuries and fatalities. If possible, stay indoors, well clear of windows, shelter pets, and cover vehicles.” The South African Weather Service has issued a Level 4 alert for damaging winds and waves affecting the province’s coastline. Strong winds are expected between Port Edward and Kosi Bay from Tuesday morning until Wednesday evening.

“Damaging winds are anticipated… which could cause substantial sand build up on coastal routes, disrupt ports and small harbours, and risk dragging anchor or breaking mooring lines for medium to large vessels,” the department warned. “Navigation may also be hampered, with particular concern for potential damage to power lines from falling trees.” Damaging waves of between 4.5 and 6 metres are forecast from Tuesday afternoon through to early Thursday morning, raising the risk of coastal infrastructure damage and vessel capsizing. “Residents and marine operators are strongly advised to avoid coastal and beach activities during this period.” Severe thunderstorms are also predicted to hit the KZN south coast today and the eastern and southern parts of the province tomorrow. “These storms may bring heavy downpours, leading to localised flooding, large hail or significant amounts of small hail, and damaging winds,” the MEC said.