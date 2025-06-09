Search intensifies for missing light aircraft carrying three in KZN Midlands

A search is under way to locate a Piper Cherokee aircraft with the registration of ZSKFB which took off from Virginia Airport on Sunday but cannot be located. Image: Independent Newspapers Archives

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport and Human Settlements Siboniso Duma said on Monday that his department is in constant contact with the Aeronautical Rescue Coordination Centre (ARCC) following the aircraft’s disappearance. “We are in touch with experts and officials from the Aeronautical Rescue Coordination Centre (ARCC) following the disappearance of a light aircraft carrying three individuals,” Duma said in a statement. The Piper Cherokee aircraft with the registration of ZSKFB departed Virginia Airport at around 3pm on Sunday, 8 June 2025, but failed to reach its destination. It was last tracked flying over Ladysmith, heading south towards Pietermaritzburg or Greytown.

Severe weather patterns in the area are believed to have hampered the flight. Duma said provincial authorities are now supporting the national search and rescue operations. “Understanding severe weather patterns as forecast by the SA Weather Services, we have taken a decision to assist ARCC in their search and rescue operations,” he said. Well-known traffic anchor Ayanda Msweli is liaising with the family of the female pilot aboard the aircraft, according to Duma. The MEC outlined steps being taken to support the rescue mission. “We wish to announce the following: Head of the Department Siboniso Mbheli is ensuring the coordination of KZN Transport Forums in uMgungundlovu and uThukela districts. Activation of structures and leaders of communities to be part of the search and rescue team in the primary area identified by ARCC. Liaison with the families of the missing pilot and other individuals,” Duma said.