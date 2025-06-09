KwaZulu-Natal Premier urges self-reliance amid high unemployment

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli Image: Independent Newspapers

KWAZULU-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli has called on the public to become more self-reliant amid the high unemployment rate that is leaving many job seekers despondent. Ntuli stated that it is important for the public to become more innovative, rely on themselves, and utilise the resources available within their communities to survive in the face of the stubbornly high unemployment rates. Speaking at the Human Resource Development Council (HRDC) meeting recently, Ntuli emphasised the importance of human resource development in driving economic growth, creating jobs, and fostering a sense of pride in KwaZulu-Natal.

The Premier highlighted the urgent need to address the challenges facing the province, including high unemployment rates and slow economic growth. “To confront this crisis, the government must partner with citizens, not just through service delivery but also by rebuilding people's belief in their ingenuity and innovation,” Ntuli said. Premier Ntuli emphasised the importance of investing in human resource development to create an inclusive, dynamic, and future-ready economy. He outlined several key areas of focus, including early childhood development, skills training, and vocational education. The Premier also stressed the need for partnerships between government, business, and civil society to drive economic growth and development. Dr Sabelo Gwala, the Advisor to the Premier, stated, “The Premier has invested significant effort to ensure that the philosophy of self-help and self-reliance are foundational principles of the HRDC Strategy. This philosophy was first rooted in the province in the 1960s under the leadership of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi. Self-reliance, coupled with cooperative governance, means that government initiatives will enable local and traditional leaders to drive community development, and the government will create opportunities for community members to engage in decision-making processes.”