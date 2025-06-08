eThekwini City Manager under fire over R53 million payout due to service provider, call for suspension

eThekwini Municipality City manager Musa Mbhele has come under fire after the Constitutional Court dismissed an appeal by the City over a contractual dispute with a service provider. As a result, the City will have to pay the service provider R53 million. Image: Supplied / eThekwini Municipality

eThekwini Municipality City Manager Musa Mbhele has come under fire with an opposition party calling for his suspension following a recent court order which requires the City to pay a service provider R53 million. The Democratic Alliance (DA) in eThekwini has demanded that Mbhele be placed on immediate suspension and referred to the Financial Misconduct Board. This demand comes in the wake of a Constitutional Court decision that dismissed the municipality’s attempt to overturn a prior ruling, which held it liable for R30 million in damages. The damages stem from the municipality's 2013 decision to cancel contracts with Daily Double Trading 479CC. Courts previously ruled that the cancellation was unlawful, and the municipality’s latest bid to appeal was dismissed this week by the Constitutional Court, which found it had no reasonable prospects of success.

Lawyers for Daily Double Trading have given the City five days to pay or risk having their assets seized by the sherrif of the court to the value of the judgement. “The DA believes that, as the head of the city’s administration, Mbhele has a duty to safeguard public funds and not act recklessly when ratepayers' money is at stake. The party believes that his conduct in this matter warrants a formal investigation by the Financial Misconduct Board and that he should be suspended from his duties pending the outcome. He had every opportunity to comply with previous court orders related to this matter but refused to, thereby wasting public funds defending an indefensible position," said councillor Thabani Mthethwa in a statement.