10 Lamontville swimmers set to compete in Oceans 8 Charity Swim

Ten young swimmers from Lamontville township in Durban, will make waves at this year’s Oceans 8 Charity Swim, thanks to sponsorship from the Balwin Foundation NPC. The group, from Lamontville Swimming Academy (LSA), will take part in the high-profile open-water event at Vetch’s Beach on 14 and 15 June. The Oceans 8 Charity Swim is a unique event founded by charities for charities, benefiting 14 non-profit organisations across KwaZulu-Natal. For the LSA swimmers, it is a rare opportunity to compete on a big stage and raise their community’s profile in the sport.

“We are thrilled to be part of the 2025 Oceans 8 Charity Swim, standing in support of the Youth Development Programme that is changing lives through access to swimming education,” said Ryan Kalk, Joint-MD of Balwin Foundation NPC. “This powerful initiative aligns closely with our own Learn2Swim Programme, a cornerstone of Balwin Foundation’s commitment to water safety, youth empowerment, and sustainable community development.” Balwin Foundation is sponsoring six boys and four girls from LSA. The swimmers, who have trained extensively, will test their endurance and resilience in open water.

LSA was founded by coach Lungisani Zulu to offer local youth an alternative to the daily challenges of township life, including crime, drugs, and unemployment. The Academy has already trained numerous swimmers who now serve as lifeguards across Durban’s beaches. “As a coach, it’s been inspiring to work with such a dedicated group in our swimming club,” Zulu said. “These young swimmers are showing real character, training hard, and aiming high. Some have already competed and done incredibly well. We all share the same vision, to grow in the sport, compete on big stages, and represent our community with pride.” Zulu dreams of even greater success for his young charges: “We've already produced many lifeguards serving across Durban’s beaches, but my dream is to one day see the first swimmer from our community stand on the Olympic podium. With support from Oceans 8, Arena, Balwin Foundation NPC, and our local leaders, we’re building something powerful.”